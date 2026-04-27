Google PinpointVerified
What is Google Pinpoint?
Google Pinpoint fetcher traffic is associated with Google's Pinpoint journalism and document analysis product retrieving web content.
How to detect Google Pinpoint with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Google Pinpoint through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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