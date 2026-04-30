- Robodex
- AI assistant
- Google NotebookLM
Google NotebookLMVerified
What is Google NotebookLM?
Google NotebookLM fetcher traffic is associated with Google's NotebookLM product retrieving web content provided or requested by users.
How to detect Google NotebookLM with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Google NotebookLM through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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