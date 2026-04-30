- Robodex
- AI assistant
AI assistant bots
Uses LLMs and on-demand page visits to answer questions; fetches URLs when prompted but cannot change information.
AI assistant
Verified
Amazon
Amzn-User represents Amazon user-triggered fetching behavior for Amazon services that access web content on behalf of users.Verified
AI assistant
OpenAI
ChatGPT-User represents OpenAI user-triggered browsing or fetching when ChatGPT accesses web content in response to a user request.Verified
AI assistant
Anthropic
Claude-User represents Anthropic user-initiated fetching when Claude accesses web content in response to a user request.Verified
AI assistant
DuckDuckGo
DuckAssistBot is a DuckDuckGo bot associated with AI-assisted answer features that fetch or process web content for user-facing responses.Verified
AI assistant
Gemini Deep Research is a Google Gemini capability that researches topics across web sources and compiles structured reports for users.Verified
AI assistant
Google NotebookLM fetcher traffic is associated with Google's NotebookLM product retrieving web content provided or requested by users.Verified
AI assistant
Meta
The Meta-ExternalFetcher crawler fetches individual links at a user’s request and supports product functions such as evaluating and improving agentic AI capabilities—including helping AI navigate websites to complete tasks for users. Accordingly, this crawler may bypass robots.txt rules.Verified
AI assistant
Perplexity
Perplexity-User represents Perplexity user-triggered fetching when Perplexity accesses web content in response to a user request.Verified
AI assistant