The Meta-ExternalFetcher crawler fetches individual links at a user’s request and supports product functions such as evaluating and improving agentic AI capabilities—including helping AI navigate websites to complete tasks for users. Accordingly, this crawler may bypass robots.txt rules.

How to detect Meta-ExternalFetcher with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Meta-ExternalFetcher through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.