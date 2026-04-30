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  1. Robodex
  2. AI crawler
  3. Meta-ExternalAgent

Meta-ExternalAgent

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What is Meta-ExternalAgent?

Meta-ExternalAgent is Meta's web crawler for collecting content used to train foundation AI models and improve products through content indexing. Website owners can control its access through robots.txt.

How to detect Meta-ExternalAgent with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Meta-ExternalAgent through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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