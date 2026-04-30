Robodex
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  1. Robodex
  2. AI crawler
  3. ClaudeBot

ClaudeBot

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What is ClaudeBot?

ClaudeBot is Anthropic's crawler used to access public web content for Claude and related AI systems according to Anthropic's crawler policy.

How to detect ClaudeBot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies ClaudeBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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