Amazonbot Amazonbot is Amazon's crawler used to improve Alexa shopping search and other Amazon services by accessing public web content.

CCBot CCBot is Common Crawl's crawler used to collect public web crawl data for open datasets used in research and search applications.

Google-CloudVertexBot Google-CloudVertexBot is associated with Google Cloud Vertex AI fetching or processing web content for AI workflows.

GPTBot GPTBot is OpenAI's web crawler used to access public web content that may improve OpenAI models and AI products.