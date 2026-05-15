- Robodex
- AI crawler
- Amazonbot
AmazonbotVerified
What is Amazonbot?
Amazonbot is Amazon's crawler used to improve Alexa shopping search and other Amazon services by accessing public web content.
How to detect Amazonbot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Amazonbot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.