- Robodex
- AI crawler
AI crawler bots
Crawls and scrapes the web to train LLMs. Does not answer user questions and has no user interface.
AI crawler
Verified
Amazon
Amazonbot is Amazon's crawler used to improve Alexa shopping search and other Amazon services by accessing public web content.Verified
AI crawler
Common Crawl
CCBot is Common Crawl's crawler used to collect public web crawl data for open datasets used in research and search applications.Verified
AI crawler
Anthropic
ClaudeBot is Anthropic's crawler used to access public web content for Claude and related AI systems according to Anthropic's crawler policy.Verified
AI crawler
Google-CloudVertexBot is associated with Google Cloud Vertex AI fetching or processing web content for AI workflows.Verified
AI crawler
OpenAI
GPTBot is OpenAI's web crawler used to access public web content that may improve OpenAI models and AI products.Verified
AI crawler
Meta
Meta-ExternalAgent is Meta's web crawler for collecting content used to train foundation AI models and improve products through content indexing. Website owners can control its access through robots.txt.Verified
AI crawler
Perplexity
PerplexityBot is Perplexity's crawler used to retrieve and index web content for Perplexity's AI answer and search products.Verified
AI crawler
Huawei
PetalBot is Huawei's crawler for Petal Search used to access and index web pages for search results and content recommendations.Verified
AI crawler
Parallel
ShapBot is Parallel's crawler used to access and process web content for Parallel's AI search and data products.Verified
AI crawler