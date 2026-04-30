Amazonbot Amazonbot is Amazon's crawler used to improve Alexa shopping search and other Amazon services by accessing public web content.

ClaudeBot ClaudeBot is Anthropic's crawler used to access public web content for Claude and related AI systems according to Anthropic's crawler policy.

Google-CloudVertexBot Google-CloudVertexBot is associated with Google Cloud Vertex AI fetching or processing web content for AI workflows.

GPTBot GPTBot is OpenAI's web crawler used to access public web content that may improve OpenAI models and AI products.