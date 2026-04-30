- Robodex
- AI crawler
- PerplexityBot
PerplexityBotVerified
What is PerplexityBot?
PerplexityBot is Perplexity's crawler used to retrieve and index web content for Perplexity's AI answer and search products.
How to detect PerplexityBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies PerplexityBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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