- Robodex
- AI crawler
- PetalBot
PetalBotVerified
What is PetalBot?
PetalBot is Huawei's crawler for Petal Search used to access and index web pages for search results and content recommendations.
How to detect PetalBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies PetalBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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