- Robodex
- AI crawler
- ShapBot
ShapBotVerified
What is ShapBot?
ShapBot is Parallel's crawler used to access and process web content for Parallel's AI search and data products.
How to detect ShapBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies ShapBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.