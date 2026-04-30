Robodex
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  1. Robodex
  2. AI crawler
  3. ShapBot

ShapBot

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What is ShapBot?

ShapBot is Parallel's crawler used to access and process web content for Parallel's AI search and data products.

How to detect ShapBot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies ShapBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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