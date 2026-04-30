Robodex
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  1. Robodex
  2. Search crawler
  3. SeznamBot

SeznamBot

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What is SeznamBot?

SeznamBot is the web crawler operated by Seznam, a Czech search engine. It discovers and indexes website content for inclusion in Seznam search results.

How to detect SeznamBot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies SeznamBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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