- Robodex
- Search crawler
- Baiduspider
BaiduspiderVerified
What is Baiduspider?
Baiduspider is Baidu's search crawler used to discover and index web pages for Baidu Search and related search services.
How to detect Baiduspider with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Baiduspider through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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