Amzn-SearchBot Amzn-SearchBot is an Amazon search crawler used to discover and index public web content for Amazon search-related services.

Applebot Applebot is Apple's web crawler used by Siri Spotlight Safari Apple Intelligence and other Apple services to index and retrieve web content.

Bingbot Bingbot is Microsoft's search crawler used to discover crawl and index pages for Bing Search and related Microsoft search experiences.

Bytespider Bytespider is ByteDance's web crawler used to access and index public web content for ByteDance search and content products.