- Robodex
- AI crawler
- GPTBot
GPTBotVerified
What is GPTBot?
GPTBot is OpenAI's web crawler used to access public web content that may improve OpenAI models and AI products.
How to detect GPTBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies GPTBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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