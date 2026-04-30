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  1. Robodex
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  3. GPTBot

GPTBot

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What is GPTBot?

GPTBot is OpenAI's web crawler used to access public web content that may improve OpenAI models and AI products.

How to detect GPTBot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies GPTBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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