GoogleOther-VideoVerified
What is GoogleOther-Video?
GoogleOther-Video is a Google crawler variant used for video-related fetching outside the primary Googlebot Video workflow.
How to detect GoogleOther-Video with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies GoogleOther-Video through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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