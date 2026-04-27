GoogleOther-ImageVerified
What is GoogleOther-Image?
GoogleOther-Image is a Google crawler variant used for image-related fetching outside the primary Googlebot Image workflow.
How to detect GoogleOther-Image with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies GoogleOther-Image through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.