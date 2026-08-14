- Robodex
- AI crawler
- KlaviyoAIBot
KlaviyoAIBotSigned
What is KlaviyoAIBot?
KlaviyoAIBot is Klaviyo's web crawler designed to fetch and index publicly available content from domains you have connected to your account. This process enhances AI experiences on your website and within Klaviyo by generating tailored content and recommendations. You can control its crawling behavior through robots.txt and other settings, ensuring it respects your site's rules and only accesses desired content.
How to detect KlaviyoAIBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies KlaviyoAIBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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