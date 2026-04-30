- Robodex
- AI assistant
- Kimi-User
Kimi-UserVerified
What is Kimi-User?
Kimi-User is the web retrieval bot for Moonshot AI’s assistant, Kimi. When you ask Kimi to summarize a link or search the live web, Kimi-User visits the relevant web pages in real time to collect the details you need.
How to detect Kimi-User with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Kimi-User through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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