Robodex
GitHub stars28.2KDocsSubmit your botStart building
  1. Robodex
  2. AI assistant
  3. Kimi-User

Kimi-User

Verified

What is Kimi-User?

Kimi-User is the web retrieval bot for Moonshot AI’s assistant, Kimi. When you ask Kimi to summarize a link or search the live web, Kimi-User visits the relevant web pages in real time to collect the details you need.

How to detect Kimi-User with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Kimi-User through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

Add invisible bot detection to your site today

Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.

Start for free Talk to an expert