Kimi-User is the web retrieval bot for Moonshot AI’s assistant, Kimi. When you ask Kimi to summarize a link or search the live web, Kimi-User visits the relevant web pages in real time to collect the details you need.

How to detect Kimi-User with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Kimi-User through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.