- Robodex
- AI assistant
- Claude-User
Claude-UserVerified
What is Claude-User?
Claude-User represents Anthropic user-initiated fetching when Claude accesses web content in response to a user request.
How to detect Claude-User with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Claude-User through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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