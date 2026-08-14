Claude-SearchBotVerified
What is Claude-SearchBot?
Claude-SearchBot is Anthropic's search crawler used to retrieve web content for Claude search-related experiences.
How to detect Claude-SearchBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Claude-SearchBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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