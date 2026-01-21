Claude DuetUnknown
What is Claude Duet?
Claude Duet is a research preview of Claude that you message the way you'd message a person. Tell it what you need, typed or spoken, and it works in the apps you've connected, lets you know when something needs you, and is designed to ask before it sends a message, makes a payment, signs a document, or deletes anything.
How to detect Claude Duet with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Claude Duet through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.