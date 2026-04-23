Meta-WebIndexerVerified
What is Meta-WebIndexer?
The Meta-WebIndexer crawler navigates the web to improve Meta AI search result quality for users. In doing so, Meta analyzes online content to enhance the relevance and accuracy of Meta AI. Allowing Meta-WebIndexer in your robots.txt file helps us cite and link to your content in Meta AI’s responses.
How to detect Meta-WebIndexer with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Meta-WebIndexer through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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