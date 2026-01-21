Lovable is an AI-powered software engineer and full-stack web application builder. Instead of requiring you to write code, set up backend servers, or configure deployment pipelines manually, Lovable turns natural language descriptions, wireframe sketches, or screenshots directly into live, functional web software.

How to detect Lovable with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Lovable through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.