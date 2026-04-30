- Robodex
- AI crawler
- Google-CloudVertexBot
Google-CloudVertexBotVerified
What is Google-CloudVertexBot?
Google-CloudVertexBot is associated with Google Cloud Vertex AI fetching or processing web content for AI workflows.
How to detect Google-CloudVertexBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Google-CloudVertexBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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