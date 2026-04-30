Amazonbot Amazonbot is Amazon's crawler used to improve Alexa shopping search and other Amazon services by accessing public web content.

CCBot CCBot is Common Crawl's crawler used to collect public web crawl data for open datasets used in research and search applications.

ClaudeBot ClaudeBot is Anthropic's crawler used to access public web content for Claude and related AI systems according to Anthropic's crawler policy.

GPTBot GPTBot is OpenAI's web crawler used to access public web content that may improve OpenAI models and AI products.