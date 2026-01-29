- Robodex
- Monitoring
- Google-InspectionTool
Google-InspectionToolVerified
What is Google-InspectionTool?
Google-InspectionTool fetches pages for Google Search inspection tools helping site owners test indexing and rendering behavior.
How to detect Google-InspectionTool with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Google-InspectionTool through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.