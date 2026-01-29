Google-SafetyVerified
What is Google-Safety?
Google-Safety handles abuse and security-related fetching such as checking publicly posted links for malware or policy risks.
How to detect Google-Safety with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Google-Safety through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.