Robodex
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Security bots

Finds security vulnerabilities, runs configuration tests (TLS, DNS, …) and confirms compliance with security protocols.

Security
Signed
Verified

CybaaAgent
Cybaa
CybaaAgent is a Cybaa security-related bot or agent that identifies itself with Web Bot Auth for trusted verifiable requests.
Signed
Security
CybaaBot
Cybaa
CybaaBot is a Cybaa security-related bot that uses verified identity signals to make its automated traffic distinguishable.
Verified
Security
Google-Safety
Google
Google-Safety handles abuse and security-related fetching such as checking publicly posted links for malware or policy risks.
Verified
Security