- Robodex
- Advertising
- Meta-ExternalAds
Meta-ExternalAdsVerified
What is Meta-ExternalAds?
Meta-ExternalAds is a Meta crawler associated with ad and external content fetching for Meta products and advertising workflows.
How to detect Meta-ExternalAds with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Meta-ExternalAds through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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