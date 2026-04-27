- Robodex
- Advertising
- AdIdxBot
AdIdxBotVerified
What is AdIdxBot?
AdIdxBot is a Microsoft advertising crawler used to access ad-related landing pages and content for Microsoft advertising products.
How to detect AdIdxBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies AdIdxBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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