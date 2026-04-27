AdsBot is a Google crawler used to check ad landing pages and related content for Google Ads quality policy and rendering workflows.

AdsBot is a Google crawler used to check ad landing pages and related content for Google Ads quality policy and rendering workflows.

Meta-ExternalAds is a Meta crawler associated with ad and external content fetching for Meta products and advertising workflows.

Meta-ExternalAds is a Meta crawler associated with ad and external content fetching for Meta products and advertising workflows.