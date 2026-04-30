- Robodex
- Advertising
Advertising bots
Checks items listed in ads for compliance and quality.
Advertising
Verified
Unknown
Microsoft
AdIdxBot is a Microsoft advertising crawler used to access ad-related landing pages and content for Microsoft advertising products.Verified
Advertising
AdsBot is a Google crawler used to check ad landing pages and related content for Google Ads quality policy and rendering workflows.Verified
Advertising
AdsBot Mobile Web is Google's mobile ads crawler used to evaluate mobile landing pages and ad-related web content.Verified
Advertising
The AdSense crawler visits participating sites to analyze page content and help Google serve relevant ads.Verified
Advertising
Meta
Meta-ExternalAds is a Meta crawler associated with ad and external content fetching for Meta products and advertising workflows.Verified
Advertising
OpenAI
OAI-AdsBot is OpenAI's crawler for reviewing web pages submitted as ads on ChatGPT. It checks landing-page safety and policy compliance and may use page content to assess ad relevance. Its data is not used to train generative AI foundation models.Unknown
Advertising