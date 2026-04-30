- Robodex
- Advertising
- AdsBot
AdsBotVerified
What is AdsBot?
AdsBot is a Google crawler used to check ad landing pages and related content for Google Ads quality policy and rendering workflows.
How to detect AdsBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies AdsBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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