- Robodex
- Advertising
- AdSense
AdSenseVerified
What is AdSense?
The AdSense crawler visits participating sites to analyze page content and help Google serve relevant ads.
How to detect AdSense with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies AdSense through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.