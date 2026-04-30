- Robodex
- Advertising
- AdsBot Mobile Web
AdsBot Mobile WebVerified
What is AdsBot Mobile Web?
AdsBot Mobile Web is Google's mobile ads crawler used to evaluate mobile landing pages and ad-related web content.
How to detect AdsBot Mobile Web with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies AdsBot Mobile Web through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.