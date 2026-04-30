Robodex
GitHub stars28.2KDocsSubmit your botStart building
  1. Robodex
  2. Advertising
  3. AdsBot Mobile Web

AdsBot Mobile Web

Verified

What is AdsBot Mobile Web?

AdsBot Mobile Web is Google's mobile ads crawler used to evaluate mobile landing pages and ad-related web content.

How to detect AdsBot Mobile Web with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies AdsBot Mobile Web through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

Add invisible bot detection to your site today

Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.

Start for free Talk to an expert