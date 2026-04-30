OAI-AdsBot is OpenAI's crawler for reviewing web pages submitted as ads on ChatGPT. It checks landing-page safety and policy compliance and may use page content to assess ad relevance. Its data is not used to train generative AI foundation models.

How to detect OAI-AdsBot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies OAI-AdsBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.