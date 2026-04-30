MistralAI-User is the web retrieval bot for Mistral AI’s assistant. When you ask Mistral to summarize a link or search the live web, MistralAI-User visits the relevant web pages in real time to collect the details you need.

How to detect MistralAI-User with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies MistralAI-User through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.