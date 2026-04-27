MicrosoftPreviewVerified
What is MicrosoftPreview?
MicrosoftPreview fetches pages to generate previews and enrich links for Microsoft products such as Bing and productivity services.
How to detect MicrosoftPreview with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies MicrosoftPreview through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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