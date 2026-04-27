Robodex
GitHub stars28.2KDocsSubmit your botStart building
  1. Robodex
  2. Aggregator
  3. Feedfetcher

Feedfetcher

Verified

What is Feedfetcher?

Feedfetcher is a Google fetcher used to retrieve RSS or Atom feeds for Google services such as Google News and feed processing.

How to detect Feedfetcher with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Feedfetcher through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

Add invisible bot detection to your site today

Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.

Start for free Talk to an expert