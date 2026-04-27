- Robodex
- Aggregator
- Feedfetcher
FeedfetcherVerified
What is Feedfetcher?
Feedfetcher is a Google fetcher used to retrieve RSS or Atom feeds for Google services such as Google News and feed processing.
How to detect Feedfetcher with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Feedfetcher through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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