- Robodex
- Aggregator
Aggregator bots
Scrapes pages to build an aggregated repository of items of the same type (images, rental listings, etc.).
Aggregator
Verified
Feedfetcher is a Google fetcher used to retrieve RSS or Atom feeds for Google services such as Google News and feed processing.Verified
Aggregator
Google Publisher Center fetches and processes publisher-provided feeds and pages for Google News and related publisher workflows.Verified
Aggregator
Google-Travel-Flights is a Google fetcher associated with Google Travel and Flights experiences that retrieve or process travel-related web content.Verified
Aggregator
Pinterest Bot crawls websites to understand content create previews and support Pinterest discovery and indexing features.Verified
Aggregator