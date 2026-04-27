Robodex
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  1. Robodex
  2. Aggregator

Aggregator bots

Scrapes pages to build an aggregated repository of items of the same type (images, rental listings, etc.).

Aggregator
Verified

Feedfetcher
Google
Feedfetcher is a Google fetcher used to retrieve RSS or Atom feeds for Google services such as Google News and feed processing.
Verified
Aggregator
Google Publisher Center
Google
Google Publisher Center fetches and processes publisher-provided feeds and pages for Google News and related publisher workflows.
Verified
Aggregator
Google-Travel-Flights
Google
Google-Travel-Flights is a Google fetcher associated with Google Travel and Flights experiences that retrieve or process travel-related web content.
Verified
Aggregator
Pinterest Bot
Pinterest
Pinterest Bot crawls websites to understand content create previews and support Pinterest discovery and indexing features.
Verified
Aggregator