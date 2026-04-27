- Robodex
- Aggregator
- Pinterest Bot
Pinterest BotVerified
What is Pinterest Bot?
Pinterest Bot crawls websites to understand content create previews and support Pinterest discovery and indexing features.
How to detect Pinterest Bot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Pinterest Bot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.