- Robodex
- Monitoring
- MCPBeat
MCPBeatVerified
What is MCPBeat?
MCP server analytics bot, checking the uptime, availability and other useful metrics of the most popular MCP servers.
How to detect MCPBeat with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies MCPBeat through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.