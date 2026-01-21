ChatGPT AgentSigned
What is ChatGPT Agent?
ChatGPT Agent is OpenAI's agentic browsing product that can use web pages and perform multi-step tasks for users.
How to detect ChatGPT Agent with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies ChatGPT Agent through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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