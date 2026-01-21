HenryAgentSigned
What is HenryAgent?
HenryAgent is a Henry Labs agent associated with agentic commerce and embedded checkout workflows for AI-assisted transactions.
How to detect HenryAgent with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies HenryAgent through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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