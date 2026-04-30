- Robodex
- AI assistant
- HarkBot
HarkBotSigned
What is HarkBot?
Hark Agent fetches pages a signed-in Hark user has explicitly asked it to visit — research, form-filling, and account actions on services the user already has access to. Each request is initiated by a real user session. Hark Agent is not a search crawler. It does not index the web, build datasets, or train models on fetched content.
How to detect HarkBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies HarkBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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