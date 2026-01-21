Grok BotSigned
What is Grok Bot?
Grok Bot is your team of always-on agents. They have their own computer and work inside tools and apps like you do.
How to detect Grok Bot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Grok Bot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.