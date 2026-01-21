CodexUnknown
What is Codex?
Codex is OpenAI's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a terminal CLI, IDE extension, and cloud agent, and can call external tools through MCP servers.
How to detect Codex with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Codex through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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