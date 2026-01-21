Visual Studio CodeUnknown
What is Visual Studio Code?
Visual Studio Code is Microsoft’s AI coding editor an agentic environment that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a text editor and can call external tools through MCP servers
How to detect Visual Studio Code with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Visual Studio Code through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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