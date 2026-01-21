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What is Cursor?
Cursor is Anysphere's AI code editor with an agent that helps developers complete coding tasks. Its Model Context Protocol (MCP) support lets the agent connect to external tools and data sources.
How to detect Cursor with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Cursor through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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