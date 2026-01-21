Fingerprint AgentVerified
What is Fingerprint Agent?
Fingerprint Agent is Fingerprint's Web Bot Auth test or agent identity implementation for validating signed bot traffic.
How to detect Fingerprint Agent with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Fingerprint Agent through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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