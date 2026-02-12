- Robodex
- AI browser
- Anchor Browser
Anchor BrowserSigned
What is Anchor Browser?
Anchor Browser provides cloud browser infrastructure for AI agents and supports Web Bot Auth for verifiable agent identity.
How to detect Anchor Browser with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Anchor Browser through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.